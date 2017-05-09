× Police investigating shots fired incident in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shots fired incident.

On May 8 at approximately 9:50 p.m., police responded to the area of the 1000 block of Roman Knoll Court for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found that several vehicles and apartment buildings had been struck by gun fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police @ 657-5656 or submit a Tip on the Lower Paxton Twp Tip Line.