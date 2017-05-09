× Police seek to identify prescription drug forgery suspect

EAST LAMPETER TWP., LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – On May 5th, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Royer’s Pharmacy 335 W.Main Street, Leola, for a forgery report.

The day before on May 4, the male suspect presented a prescription for drugs. The prescription was later determined to fraudulent. Investigators released an image of the suspect that was captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is requested to submit a tip or contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.