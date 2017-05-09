× President to nominate PUC Commissioner Robert Powelson to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON, DC. – The White House has announced that President Donald Trump intents to nominate PUC Commissioner Robert F. Powelson to serve on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the term expiring June 30, 2020.

A nonpartisan, Powelson, of Chester County, was first nominated to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on June 19, 2008, by Governor Edward G. Rendell to fill the remainder of an unexpired term. The Pennsylvania Senate unanimously confirmed Powelson to serve as Commissioner on June 30, 2008. Commissioner Powelson was renominated by Governor Rendell for a full five-year term on February 12, 2009, and again unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate on April 22, 2009. He was appointed to a second five-year term on the PUC on February 24, 2014.