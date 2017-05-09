Spring Grove bank robber who disguised himself as ‘old man’ facing federal charges, police say

SPRING GROVE, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A Marietta man who police say robbed a bank in Spring Grove earlier this year while wearing an ‘old man’ disguise has been arrested and is facing federal charges.

Travis J. Jones, 46, is charged with armed bank robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a felon. Jones was arrested April 25 at his home in Marietta.

The armed robbery happened at the M&T Bank located along the first block of Roth’s Church Road in Spring Grove on January 19. Police say the gunman, later identified as Jones, wore a disguise which made him appear to be an elderly white man.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Jones is currently incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison.

Police say the investigation was helped along by witnesses who provided them with information about Jones’ vehicle and cooperation from area businesses that provided video footage. Authorities say phone records also helped to identify Jones as a suspect in the case.

Southwestern Regional Police were assisted by the FBI, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office and the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.

