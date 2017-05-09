× Traffic stop leads to arrest of Harrisburg man on drug charges

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A routine traffic stop leads to drug charges filed against a Harrisburg man. On Saturday, May 6 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Susquehanna Township Police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 3800 block of N. 6th Street.

The driver was identified as 49-year-old Sean Mosley. Mosley was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine and he was taken into custody. Charges against Mosley include:

– Possession of a Controlled Substance

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

– Driving Under Suspension

– 3 other traffic violations