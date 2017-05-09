× President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

Washington, DC – President Donald Trump has dismissed FBI Director James Comey. White House spokesman Sean Spicer says at the recommendation of Atttorney General Jeff Sessions and Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Comey was terminated and removed from office.

In a statement President Trump said that it was time for a new beginning for the crown jewel of law enforcement. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

Comey had been sharply criticized by both President Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for his role in the outcome of last November’s presidential election. Comey, 56, was nominated by President Barack Obama for the FBI post in 2013 to a 10-year term.