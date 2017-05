× 13 ducklings reunited with their mother after being rescued in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — “No injuries. No lives lost,” said the Union Fire Department Chief, Joe Stevens.

13 ducklings, found chirping and quacking for help, were saved from a storm drain in East Manchester Township.

After being rescued by members of the Union Fire Company, the little babies were reunited with their mother.

Officials there say its their fourth rescue this season.