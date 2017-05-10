A bit milder Wednesday, but quiet with clouds and sun mixed

QUIET WITH CLOUDS: The region is squashed in-between systems through the middle of the week, but we manage to stay dry. Wednesday morning is not as chilly, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Readings begin in the 40s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day, but there’s enough sunshine to warm us a touch more than Tuesday. Afternoon readings reach the middle to upper 60s with light winds. Thursday, temperatures are a touch lower due to plentiful clouds. Readings reach the middle 60s. This is still a bit on the cool side for this time of year! We watch for a shower or two, but there should be plenty of dry time.

WEEKEND SHOWER CHANCES: Temperatures come down a bit for the weekend as shower chances return to the forecast. There’s mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers on Friday, but there’s dry time. Readings are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers are abundant for Saturday, with readings in the 50s. Sunday still brings the chance for a few showers, but there’s indication the day could turn drier. Readings are a bit higher in the 60s depending on the shower chance.

NEXT WEEK: Shower chances are dwindling for Monday, so the day is looking drier! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60sTuesday is much warmer, and the shower chances finally take a break. Expect reading in the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!