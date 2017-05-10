× Apparent Sovereign Citizen charged with molesting 11-year-old girl

FAWN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A drifter and sovereign citizen is charged with molesting a friends 11 year-old daughter, says it was because he loved them too much.

According to criminal complaint and affidavit, the situation happened when Keith Aaron Miller, 42, of Maryland, and the girl watched movies at his parents one night, and fell asleep on the couch. When she woke up, everything was blurry, and could feel Miller was “touching her”. According to court documents, the girl was able grab a phone and lock herself in a bathroom to call her mother, while Miller was trying break in. When confronted by his friend about the accusations, Miller told her “I just loved you all too much”.

While at the hospital, Miller tried contacting his friend, saying that he wanted to speak with them about the incident and that he wanted the girl to tell police it never happened. During his interview state police he denied any and all sexual contact with the girl and referred to and made comments about Sovereign citizen ideology.

Miller, who has no permanent address, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and intimidation of a witness.

He remains in York County Prison on $1 million bail.