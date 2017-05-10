× Chambersburg woman sentenced after young toddler found living in filth

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Chambersburg woman was sentenced Wednesday after her 17-month-old child was found living in a home which police said was cluttered with animal and human feces earlier this year.

Lakeshia McElroy, 26, was sentenced to serve 6-to-23 months in Franklin County jail, followed by 36 months of probation. McElroy was charged in February with endangering the welfare of children.

According to police reports, the child was found to be living in “unsafe and unsanitary conditions” in the home for a one-month period of time prior to discovery.

In addition to allegations about unsanitary conditions in the home, police said there was “little or no food” found in the residence.

The child was taken to Chambersburg Hospital for evaluation and later placed in the care of Franklin County Children and Youth Services.

Steven L. Teller, 61, of Chambersburg, is also charged in the case with child endangerment. His next court date is scheduled for June 23.

