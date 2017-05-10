Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, star of ‘Rob & Big,’ dies at 45

Christopher Boykin, who was best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” died on Tuesday, his representative told TMZ.

Boykin, who went by “Big Black,” was 45 years old. It’s not clear what the official cause of death was, but People magazine reports that the Mississippi native died of a heart attack.

Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” alongside Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder and entrepreneur, during its three seasons. Dyrdek’s friend and bodyguard also appeared with him in MTV’s “Fantasy Factory” and several episodes of “Ridiculousness.”

MTV issued the following statement in a post on its website:

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing. He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Chanel West Coast, who worked with Boykin in “Fantasy Factory,” tweeted, “RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family.

Boykin was enlisted in the U.S. Navy before launching his television career and a clothing line centered around his motto, “Do Work,” Variety reports.

Boykin is survived by his daughter Isis, who is 9 years old.