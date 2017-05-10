Congressional Gold Medal presented to family of World War II Pilot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Gettysburg family is presented with a Congressional Gold Medal, honoring a pilot who served during World War II.

Glenn Little was active in the Civil Air Patrol in the 1940's. His daughter was emotional during Wednesday's ceremony.

"I was very proud and very honored," said Barbara Heffner. "I can't believe this is happening all these years later, but we're very very proud."

Heffner says her father flew his own plane over the coast of New Jersey looking for German U-boats. Little attained the rank of second lieutenant with Hanover squadron 33.

A Congressional Gold Medal is among the highest civilian awards in the United States.