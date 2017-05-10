× Dave & Buster’s coming to the Capital City Mall

Harrisburg, PA.– Capital City Mall today announced the addition of Dave & Buster’s to the property. Mall owner and operator, PREIT, has executed a lease with the dining and entertainment venue, slated to open in Fall 2018.

The 28,000-square foot location will feature a full dining experience, games for guests of all ages, and other entertainment offerings. As the mall industry continues to shift toward a new model inclusive of retail, dining and entertainment, this new tenant will further support the mall’s continued diversification strategy to reflect changing consumer behaviors. In February, PREIT announced that DICK’s Sporting Goods will relocate from an existing location in the market to the mall and join Field & Stream, one of the brand’s first retail locations. Capital City Mall also boasts the only DSW and Forever 21 stores in the region.

PREIT is taking a consumer-driven approach to crafting its tenant mix across its portfolio with 17 percent of space committed to dining and entertainment. Since 2012, PREIT has added over 1 million square feet of dining, entertainment, health and wellness, fast fashion and off price tenants, an increase of more than 70 percent of space committed to these tenants.

“The historic view of the mall, heavily reliant on apparel and traditional retail, has expired and a new model is rising. Dining, entertainment and experiential concepts represent the mall of the future and allow landlords to highlight the value in the real estate they own,” said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT. “PREIT has long been transforming the traditional mall model, having added our first mall-based Marshalls in 2002, DICK’s Sporting Goods in 2006 and Whole Foods in 2010 and we are fully committed to evolving our model to meet the consumer where they are. The new tenant we are adding underscores our ongoing transformation and value-creating platform.”

Creating a variety of experiences beyond retail at malls aligns with ongoing changes in consumer behaviors. According to PREIT’s 2016 Shopper Survey, 62 percent of consumers like to shop around and participate in other activities – including dining, seeing a movie and socializing – while at the mall.

