× Family worries about missing Lewistown man

LEWISTOWN, Pa. – Lewistown authorities are looking for help from the public in locating, 31-year-old Shane Workman, who was reported missing on Tuesday, April,25.

Workman was last seen at his home where he left and has not returned. He took nothing with him and it is not known what he was wearing. Workman’s family have started a daily search at Rec Park in Lewistown Borough from 10 am to 8 pm.

Family members and friends are pleading with the public to help bring him home. Workman is described as 6’1” and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information leading to his location, please contact the Lewistown Police Department at (717) 248-9607, Detective Poff Or We Can Bring You Hope At 888-5-HOPE-02, http://www.wecanbringyouhope.com.