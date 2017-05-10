× Former Milton Herhsey assistant ice hockey coach will serve up to 10-years in prison for molesting a student

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A former assistant ice hockey coach of Milton Hershey School will serve up to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation for molesting a student over a period of four years.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Richard Allen Gingrich, 51, was sentenced on Wednesday morning after pleading “no contest” in December to charges in accordance with his plea agreement that was approved by the victim, and spared him from taking the stand and reliving his abuse.

Gingrich molested the boy, now 27, from the ages of 11 to 15 years-old while he was a student at the school. He told police he first met Gingrich when he became the student’s assistant coach for the Middle School ice hockey team, and that Gingrich molested him numerous times at different places including, Gingrich’s apartment, the school’s locker room, and a school supply building. The sexual assaults even continued after Gingrich was dismissed from the school during the victim’s freshman year of high school.

During sentencing, Dauphin Count Judge John F. Cherry told Gingrich “You stole the childhood of this victim. It was stolen and it can never be returned”