Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Happy from the Sebastian Foundation for Animal Rescue.

Happy is a Chow Mix that came to the foundation about a year ago.

She has a sweet nature, gentle and playful.

Happy enjoys the company of other dogs and requires low maintenance.

Happy is looking for a home with a calm environment, and loves to go on walks.

If you're interested in happy, you can visit the foundation's website here.