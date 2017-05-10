× Keystone Technical Institute to remain a polling place in Dauphin County for the May Primary Election

HARRISBURG, PA -– Keystone Technical Institute, which earlier this week announced that it would close, will continue to serve as a polling place for the May 16th Primary Election for voters in Lower Paxton Township’s 25th Precinct.

Following the Primary Election, Dauphin County’s Voter Registration and Elections Office will find a new polling place in the 25th Precinct prior to the November General Election. Affected voters will be notified of the change and will receive new voter cards.

For more information, call the Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections at 717-780-6360 or visit http://www.DauphinCounty.org and click on “Government Services” and then “Elections & Voter Registration.”

SOURCE: Dauphin County Press Release