Law enforcement officials stop in York Co. on journey to remember the fallen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Law enforcement officers from across the country are riding hundreds of miles. As they travel, they carry with them the memories of the fallen.

Some who ride have lost loved ones.

Krysia Baron, a survivor and president of the New Mexico chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) said, "My husband, Sgt. Robert Baron, was with the Sandoval County, New Mexico, Sheriff's Department. And he was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6, 2013."

Others ride in honor of their friends.

Sgt. Judd Tyson, with the Colorado Springs Police Department, said, "I started riding last year. A buddy of mine was killed in the line of duty in Colorado back in 2006. We were academy classmates, and he was one of my best friends."

The ride, called the Law Enforcement United "Road to Hope," is also a way to raise money for organizations that help officers and their families, like C.O.P.S. and Officer Down Memorial Page (O.D.M.P.).

On their journey, they make a pit stop in York Township, York County.

Their ride and what they ride for hasn't changed over the years. That's not necessarily the case in the line of duty though.

Police officers said doing this job has gotten more challenging in a number of ways.

Cory Reader, the president of Pennsylvania Division of Law Enforcement United, said, "It's a tough spot right now. The climate for law enforcement in general is a difficult thing."

Tyson said, "The way policing is handled with technology and with obviously all the high-profile cases we've had all across the country. But that's just the way it is."

The Road for Hope is a way for these officers to know they are not alone.

Reader said, "This group and what we represent though is kind of the bond of the brother and sisterhood. We take care of our own. We maintain our family."