× Masontown man accused of assaulting bar patron in Carlisle with drinking glass

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A Fayette County man was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a bar patron in Carlisle with a drinking glass.

Curtis David, 47, of Masontown is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Officers were dispatched to the Gingerbread Man located along the first block of South Courthouse Avenue in Carlisle around shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an active assault.

David is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting an unidentified male victim in the head with a drinking glass, according to police reports. The victim sustained significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

David was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment, police said.