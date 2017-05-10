NFL Alumni and Mid Penn Bank take swings for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY -

The NFL Alumni Association and Mid Penn Bank partnered this morning and broke out the sticks to take a few hacks for charity. Former greats

Ron Jaworski, Merril Hoge and Mike Quick were just a few of the notable NFL stars to hit the course.

The goal was to raise money for the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. The event was expected to raise over $50,000. Players broke out the pink gear to show they are all on the same team when it came to raising money, but everyone tried to up their game to lower their score.