× PA Department of Environmental Protection to host Facebook Live Falcon Banding Event at 11 a.m.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today at 11 a.m., the Department of Environmental Protection will host a Facebook Live featuring the banding of the Harrisburg Falcons nestlings.

The department invites viewers to submit questions while watching the event, which can be found on the DEP Facebook page here.

You can also watch the live stream via this link.