Pair accused of leaving body in parked car in Delta

DELTA, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Two men are facing charges after police say they left a friend’s corpse in a parked car outside a Delta grocery store last year.

Larry S. McDorman, 48, of Whiteford, Maryland is charged with abuse of a corpse, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking. Daryl Vaughan, 36, of Delta is charged with four counts of conspiracy.

According to the criminal complaint, the body of Edmund Kittelt Jr., 42, of Airville was found on August 13 in a car in the parking lot of Delta Discount Grocery & More located along the 500 block of Main Street in Delta. Kittelt’s body was found slumped over between the driver and passenger seats, court documents state. Police noted his body was moderately decomposed and bloated after being in a hot car with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees for nearly two days.

On the day Kittelt’s body was found, police spoke with a friend who said they had received a suspicious voicemail from Kittelt’s phone two days prior around 7:42 p.m. In the voicemail, McDorman was overheard talking with Vaughan:

Vaughan: “I don’t know who he even lives with anymore. He was working with Lloyd, ahh…”

McDorman (whose nickname is Big Beav): “Ed just died! he was in jail here; he’s been outta jail for four days. he was in there then he went back, he only had a week to go, then he had to go to Maryland for a weekend. He made bail I think.”

Vaughan: “Beav..”

The voicemail ended after what sounded like a car door slamming shut. In mid-September, Kittelt’s cousin was able to identify the speakers as Vaughan and McDorman, according to court documents.

A few days later, police were given surveillance footage from the grocery store which showed McDorman driving the car into the parking lot around 8:13 p.m. on August 11, according to the criminal complaint. McDorman is seen on camera meeting up with another man, identified as Vaughan, and the pair cross the street and go into Delta Pizza. Surveillance video from the pizza shop shows the same thing.

Security footage shows the car remained untouched until the morning of August 13 when Kittelt’s body was discovered, according to court documents.

Vaughan, who has been in York County Prison on unrelated charges, spoke more about Kittelt with police about the case earlier this year.

Vaughan said at the time of Kittelt’s death, he thought Kittelt was still alive, adding he was always drunk and high, according to court documents. Vaughan stated that McDorman and Kittelt had come down to his farm in Delta and that Kittelt was in the passenger seat of a car and appeared to be blue in color. Vaughan explained he checked for a pulse and Kittelt gasped for air and was no longer blue.

Vaughan told McDorman to “get him outta here” because of problems he experienced with Kittelt in the past, according to court documents.

From there, McDorman drove to the parking lot of the grocery store and left Kittlet in the car before meeting back up with Vaughan at Delta Pizza, according to the criminal complaint.

Afterwards, Vaughan drove McDorman to his camper located on Vaughan’s property.

Vaughan told investigators he found out Kittelt had died later that night, according to court documents. McDorman called Vaughan and asked him later that night to take him back to the car where Kittelt was so he could retrieve his phone.

Around 3:18 a.m. on August 12, Vaughan dropped McDorman off a few doors down from Delta Pizza and when McDorman returned he had two phones with him.

Vaughan told police McDorman took Kittelt’s phone and said he “wanted to get rid of it,” and said that Kittelt was dead, according to the criminal complaint. Security footage from the area confirmed Vaughan had dropped McDorman off that morning, according to court documents.

A few days later, McDorman told Vaughan that the had gotten rid of Kittelt’s phone, according to the criminal complaint.

McDorman was arrested in February. His formal arraignment is scheduled for May 12.

Charges were filed against Vaughan in the case on Tuesday. He is expected to be arriagned Thursday at Magisterial district Judge Laura S. Manifold’s office.

Vaughan was charged earlier this year after police found a meth lab inside a dairy barn on his property. He’s also accused of throwing lye on his girlfriend after she said he loved Sudafed more than her, police said.