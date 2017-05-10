Pennsylvania State Police joins forces with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The State Police Academy in Dauphin County welcomed dozens of students to the facility Wednesday, not as cadets but special guests.

The day started off with a bang as the Pennsylvania State Police joined forces with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

Kids had a chance to explore the grounds and see the tools of the trade, up close and in person.

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Adam Reed said "we have our helicopter, our K-9, bomb squad, special emergency response team, and we're going to take them on a tour of the Academy. It's a really nice hands on look at what we do every day, that the ordinary person might not be able to see every day."

The visit is part of the Bigs in Blue program. It's an effort of Big Brothers Big Sisters to help form a stronger bond between law enforcement and kids in the community.