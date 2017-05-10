× PLCB Now Accepting Sealed Bids for Third Auction of Expired Restaurant Licenses

Bids for 50 licenses in 40 counties due June 30

Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today issued an invitation for bids to award 50 expired restaurant licenses in the third license auction since Act 39 became effective in August 2016.

This auction includes 50 licenses across 40 counties:

• Two licenses each in the following counties: Allegheny, Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York.

• One license in each of the following 40 counties: Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Dauphin, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Tioga, Westmoreland, and Wyoming.

The third auction will again use a sealed bid process, which successfully awarded 37 licenses in the first auction and 42 licenses in the second auction.

Bids for the 50 licenses offered in this restaurant license auction are due by noon on Friday, June 30. Bids will be opened and auction winners will be determined the week of July 3.

The minimum bid for each license is $25,000, and each bid must be accompanied by a $5,000 bid surety intended to avoid frivolous and underfunded bids.

The highest responsive bidder for each license will win the right to submit an application for the license to the PLCB within six months of auction award. If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have opportunity to apply for the license. Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application.

Bidders with questions regarding this invitation for bid must submit inquiries via email to RA-LBLicenseAuction@pa.gov by noon on Wednesday, May 24. Questions and answers will be posted to the Department of General Services e-marketplace website by noon on Friday, May 26.

Lists of winning bids from each of the two previous auctions are available on the license auction page of the PLCB website. Auction revenue cannot be totaled until license approvals are granted and bids come out of escrow.

SOURCE: PLCB press release