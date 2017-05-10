× Postal Service warns of volume increase around Mother’s Day

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The Postal Service is urging customers to send their Mother’s Day tributes early, as mail volume jumps about 20% in the week before the holiday.

These are similar circumstances as around Christmas time, where volume increases.

“You might get away with not sending a card or a gift around the December holidays, but you don’t want to forget Mom on her special day,” Central PA Retail Manager Anit Rutt-Guerriere said.

“Children, grandchildren and loved ones usually make sure they have something on the way when Mother’s Day rolls around.”

Rutt-Guerriere noted that many Post Offices in Central PA sell greeting cards, gift cards, and package-mailing material to make Mother’s Day giving painless with a one-stop shopping experience. To find the Post Office near you that sells these items, go to usps.com and in the Quick Tools feature, select Find USPS Locations. When you click on a specific Post Office, it will indicate if greeting cards is included in the services offered.

