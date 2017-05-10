Sunshine is dimmed by clouds and showers are possible Thursday

WE SAY GOODBYE TO SUNSHINE

Clouds begin to thicken up later this evening. Winds shift to the northeast aiding in increasing the moisture across the area. Temperatures fall from the middle 60s to the middle 50s tonight. By morning, they are in the middle 40s. Clouds are quick to thicken Thursday. With diminished sunshine, high temperatures only climb to the lower 60s. A

few showers may spring up too so keep the umbrella handy, in fact, you’ll need for several days. Friday, rain chances increase as the day wears on. An east-southeast flow keeps the moisture around. Readings are held to near 60 degrees. Skies continue overcast and gray with rain chances almost certain for the start of the weekend.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

You can expect a wet start to the weekend, as periods of rain continues for much of Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be chilly in the 50s. The second half of the weekend is slow to improve. Morning clouds and isolated showers may hamper the early part of the day. Skies improve gradually through the afternoon. readings respond to the late day sunshine and climb back to the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK WARM UP

It’s a dry beginning to the week. Not only that, but we finally make a return to more typical warmth for May. Highs make a climb to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under plenty of sunshine. It is a breezy day too. Expect temperatures to jump Tuesday into the lower and middle 70s. The warmth continues into Wednesday but we could dodge a few drops too.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist