Two cars crash into building in downtown York

YORK, Pa. – At least one person is apparently taken into custody following a high speed chase in York early Wednesday evening. It ended just before 8 p.m. in the 200 block of West Philadelphia Street near Pershing Avenue. Two cars ended up on sidewalk with one hitting the Susquehanna Commerce Center East punching a hole in building wall. It is appears that one car, heavily damaged in rear, was pushed upon the sidewalk.

One person in the crash complained of neck and back pain and an ambulance was summoned to the scene. An unidentified male was placed into handcuffs by police. No word on whether other individuals may have been involved in the incident.

The investigation continues.