Wife of ESPN's Chris Berman dies in vehicle crash

BRISTOL, CT.– Kathy Berman, the wife of longtime ESPN icon, Chris Berman, died Tuesday in a car accident, according to ESPN.

Berman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Woodbury. She was 67.

Berman was a teacher and was married to Chris for more than 33 years. The couple had two children, Meredith and Douglas.

The driver of the other car, Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury, Connecticut, also died in the accident. He was 87.

Chris Berman joined ESPN in 1979. He married Kathy four years later.

Recently, Chris left his post as a host of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown after 31 seasons. However, Berman remains with the network in a few different capacities after signing a new contract.