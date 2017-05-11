× 1 dead after box truck crashes into tractor-trailer along Route 30 in Paradise Township

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–One person is dead after a box truck collided with a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County early Thursday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. along the 3200 block of Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) in Paradise Township.

Troopers say the driver of an Isuzu box truck was heading east on Route 30, near Belmont Road, when they swerved into the westbound lane and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The impact of the crash sent the tractor-trailer into a guardrail.

The unidentified driver of the box truck died at the scene, according to state police reports. The driver of the tractor-traileUser was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

39.986453 -76.097201