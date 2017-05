× 2-alarm fire rips through Fawn Twp. home

FAWN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A two-alarm fire ripped through a home in southern York County on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of Graceton Road just before 12:20 p.m. It appears the home is split into apartments.

One person was taken the hospital with burns, according to 911 dispatchers.

So far, no word on what caused the fire.