Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 13th

LEMOYNE, Pa. -- The 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday, May 13th. It is a nationwide food drive to benefit local food pantries and help those in need.

To donate, leave non-perishable goods next to your mailbox on Saturday before mail collection and your local letter carrier will collect the food donations as they deliver the mail and take them to the various local agencies.

The campaign is held every year in more than 10,000 cities across the country. Last year, it brought in a record 80 million pounds of food.