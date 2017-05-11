× Area counties share of $33 million from PennDOT traffic light improvement program

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 94 municipalities will receive $33 million to support the costs of upgrading traffic signals under the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program.

“This is the third round of funding disbursed to support increased safety and mobility across more Pennsylvania towns,” Governor Wolf said. “The Green Light-Go program addresses a fundamental trigger for congestion, deficient traffic signals, and the results will mean better traffic flow.”

These reimbursement grant awards can be used on existing traffic signals to installing light-emitting diode (LED) technology, performing regional operations such as retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

Act 101 of 2016 recently provided updates to the program by reducing the applicant match to 20 percent, expanding eligible applicants to planning partners and counties, and allowing all projects to be led by applicants. Green Light-Go was made possible by Act 89, the far-reaching transportation plan adopted in November 2013.

Following is a list of funding recipients locally, the amount of state funding, and a brief description of the projects. Note the state funding represents only part of the total project funding:

Adams County:

Straban Township — $26,034 for LED upgrades along the Route 30 Corridor.

Berks County:

Fleetwood — $132,000 for Traffic Signal Upgrades along Franklin Street at Main Street. Reading — $148,000 for the Removal of the Unwarranted Traffic Signal along Sixth Street at Laurel Street. St. Lawrence — $251,107 for Traffic Signal Upgrades along St. Lawrence Avenue and Perkiomen Avenue Corridors. West Reading — $134,536 for LED Replacement along Penn Avenue at Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Avenues. Wyomissing — $233,561 for LED Replacement along Penn Avenue, State Hill Road, Park Road and Paper Mill Road Corridors.



Cumberland County:

North Middleton Township — $219,462 for Traffic Signal Modernization along Spring Road at Cavalry Road. Silver Spring Township — $45,273 for Auxiliary Cabinet and Controller Upgrades along the Route 11 Corridor. South Middleton Township — $62,574 for Installation of Emergency Pre-emption along the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor. South Middleton Township — $44,696 for Installation of Emergency Pre-emption along the York Road Corridor. South Middleton Township — $13,680 for Traffic Signal Retiming along the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor.



Dauphin County:

Harrisburg — $357,150 for Traffic Signal Upgrades and Signal Performance along the Forester Street Corridor.



Franklin County:

Fannett Township — $57,840 for Installation of Solar Powered Flashing Warning Devices along Path Valley Road at Spring Run Road. Greencastle Borough – $43,677 for Installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon System along Baltimore Pike at Linden Avenue and along Baltimore Pike at Allison Street.



Lancaster County:

East Donegal Township — $147,200 for Intersection Safety Upgrades along River Road at Mount Joy Road. East Lampeter Township — $54,400 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades along the Old Philadelphia Pike, Greenfield Road, and Witmer Road Corridors. East Lampeter Township — $44,000 for Traffic Signal Improvements along Lincoln Highway at Strasburg Pike. East Lampeter Township — $44,000 for Traffic Signal Improvements along Old Philadelphia Pike at Horseshoe Road. Elizabethtown Borough — $18,000 for Traffic Signal Upgrades along the Market Street Corridor. Ephrata Borough — $113,278 for Traffic Signal Detection Upgrades along South Reading Road at Meadow Valley Road and at South Academy Drive. Lancaster — $1,401,714 for Traffic Signal Controller Upgrades at 91 Intersections throughout the City of Lancaster. Lititz Borough — $64,800 for Pedestrian Signal Upgrades along the Broad Street and Main Street Corridors. Manheim Borough — $72,000 for Installation of Battery Backup Systems along the Main Street Corridor. Warwick Township — $127,600 for Traffic Signal Detection System Upgrades along Rothsville Road at Newport Road and along Main Street at Church Street and Rothsville Road. West Hempfield Township — $13,269 for Installation of Battery Backup and Preemption along Stony Battery Road at Route 30 East Bound Ramp and Route 30 West Bound Ramp.



Schuylkill County:

Cass Township — $133,544 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades along Highridge Park Road at Keystone Boulevard and at the I-81 Northbound Ramps. Foster Township — $48,088 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades along State Route 901 at Keystone Boulevard. Minersville Borough — $181,920 for Traffic Signal Retiming and Coordination at 8 Intersections along the Sunbury Street Corridor. Minersville Borough — $308,270 for Pedestrian Improvements and Installation or Overspeed Warning System at 8 Intersection along the Sunbury Street Corridor. Pottsville — $314,313 for Traffic Signal and Intersection Upgrades at the Intersection of Market Street and Twentieth Street. Saint Clair Borough — $229,600 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades along Claude Lord Boulevard at Hancock Street, Russell Street, Terry Rich Boulevard and Ann Street.



York County:

Dillsburg Borough — $44,620 for LED Replacement at 7 Intersections along the State Route 15 Corridor. Wrightsville Borough — $37,054 for Traffic Signal Equipment Upgrades along Hellam Street at 9 th Street and 6 th Street. York Township — $182,035 for Traffic Signal Modernization along Queen Street at Country Club Road.



A complete list of recipients, project descriptions, and the amount of state investment is also available at www.penndot.gov on the “Traffic Signals, Management” page under “Travel In PA”. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation