Cooler and cloudy with afternoon showers Thursday

SHOWERS RETURN: Clouds hang across the region this morning as the next system continues to push near, though slowly. It’s a bit chilly Thursday morning, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There’s a light wind too. There’s a small chance for a morning shower or two, especially to the west and southwest of Harrisburg. That chance remains through the course of the day for more showers. Temperatures are much lower due to plentiful clouds. Readings reach the middle 50s to lower 60s. The overnight period brings a few more showers and plenty of clouds. Overnight lows are in the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND SHOWER CHANCES: Temperatures come down a bit for the weekend as shower chances return to the forecast. There’s mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers on Friday, but there’s dry time. Readings are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers are abundant for Saturday, with readings in the 50s. Sunday still brings the chance for a few showers, but there’s indication the day could turn drier. Readings are a bit higher in the 60s depending on the shower chance.

NEXT WEEK: Shower chances are dwindling for Monday, so the day is looking drier! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60sTuesday is much warmer, and the shower chances finally take a break. Expect reading in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday is even milder with plenty of sunshine. Readings make it well into the 70s.

Have a great Thursday!