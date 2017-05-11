× Denver man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

DENVER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for having child pornography.

Michael Kovall, 24, was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to 1 to 2 years in prison, followed by 6 years of probation.

Kovall’s charges stem from a Facebook post that showed Kovall soliciting a chat with who he believed to be an underage girl.

A private citizen posted the video, and police were notified.

Authorities contacted Kovall, who admitted to watching child pornography. Police were also able to uncover about a dozen images from Kovall’s laptop computer.

Kovall pleaded guilty in February to felony counts of possessing child pornography.

Now, he will serve time in prison.