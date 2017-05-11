Fentanyl pill operation busted in Franklin County, Chambersburg man arrested

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Chambersburg man was arrested Wednesday after authorities uncovered an illegal fentanyl pill manufacturing operation in Franklin County.

Nathan Ott, 33, is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and taken to Franklin County Prison without bail.

On Tuesday, officers with the Franklin County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police vice discovered a fentanyl pill operation while executing a search warrant at BAK Storage units along Horst Lane in Hamilton Township.

Investigators seized two pill presses, approximately 18,000 fentanyl pills worth around $600,000, suspected fentanyl powder and other packaging and distribution materials.

The following day Ott was arrested at the Holiday Inn Express in Chambersburg after prosecutors say Ott was identified as the person responsible for manufacturing and distributing the fentanyl pills.

Authorities seized computers and computer equipment related to the investigation at Ott’s home along the 300 block of Falling Springs Road. Investigators believe Ott used the computers to acquire the products needed to manufacture the pills.

The raid was part of “Operation Press Your Luck.” Fentanyl is chemically similar to morphine, though 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.

Authorities say the investigation into the fentanyl operation began after receiving a citizens tip.

A preliminary hearing for Ott is scheduled for May 23.

Police anticipate additional arrests to be made as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other drug activity occurring within Franklin County is urged to contact the Franklin County Drug Task Force at 1-800-344-3127or by email at tips@drugtaskforce