Fourth Street Barbecue/Packing Division Recalls Product For Possible Health Risk

CHARLERIO, Pa.– Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. Packing Division initiated a nationwide voluntary recall, May 9th, for all Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Chicken Waffle Sandwich, which has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria moncytogenes.

This is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was sold frozen and distributed nationwide to Save-A-Lot stores.

All Date Codes of the following Products are included in this recall:

Item UPC Product size/Box Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich 051933353664 14.4 oz /box

The recall is a result of a notification by our supplier, PINNACLE FOODS, that the waffles used for this product have the potential to be contaminated after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment where the waffles are produced.

No illnesses have been reported to date. However, Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. Packing Division is initiating the voluntary recall in an abundance of caution to protect public health.

No other Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. Packing Division products are affected by this recall.

Consumers that have any of these products in their possession, are asked not to consume the products.

Consumers seeking a replacement or refund for recalled products should call the Customer Hotline at 724-483-2056 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm EST.

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)