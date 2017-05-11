Illegal guns being taken off the streets of Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The mayor of Harrisburg is crediting the seizures of illegal guns with helping to reduce the city's crime rate.

According to Mayor Eric Papenfuse, the overall crime rate in Harrisburg has decreased nearly 30 percent since 2013. At a news conference Thursday, city officials said the decrease is largely due to efforts to get illegal guns off city streets.

So far this year, Harrisburg police have confiscated 80 illegal guns. The city's police chief says he issued a challenge to his department last year, after the mother of a gun violence victim came into his office, calling for change.

"Let's save the lives of our citizens, let's get out there and let's get guns off the streets," said Chief Thomas Carter. "That's what they've been doing."

The chief says fewer illegal guns in Harrisburg also means safer conditions for the city's law enforcement officers.

"Police officers are in danger every time they come to work and put their uniforms on."

Chief Carter also hopes less violence in the city will attract more business.