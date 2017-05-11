× Lebanon man charged with arson he blamed on snakes

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–A Lebanon County man is facing charges after state police say he set fire to his bathroom in an effort to defend himself from snakes last month.

Richard Waltman, 62, is charged with arson, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person who is not registered.

Fire crews responded to Waltman’s rented apartment located along the 2600 block of Heidelberg Avenue in Heidelberg Township on April 6 for a reported fire in the bathroom.

Waltman told a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal that he took several pieces of newspaper, rolled them tightly into a torch and lit it on fire with a disposable lighter in order to defend himself from snakes he saw in the bathroom, according to the criminal complaint. Waltman said he then placed the lit end of the paper torch through a crack between the doorjamb and the door of the bathroom near the floor. Waltman told investigators the fire grew faster than expected and he tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out by himself before calling 911.

Fire investigators say the fire was caused by an open flame being held to combustible materials. During a search of the apartment for evidence related to the arson, investigators discovered a plastic zip lock bag with marijuana.

Waltman admitted to using marijuana and voluntarily provided state police with a rock-like substance he said was methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Damage from the fire is estimated around $2,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.