Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” sparks mixed reactions across Central Pennsylvania

DALLASTOWN, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why" depicts the fictional high school experience of a teenage girl who ultimately takes her own life. It's generating a lot of talk in our area and across the country.

Reactions are mixed: Some parents in our area say it creates meaningful dialogue. Some school districts have even issued warning about the series.

The show depicts a fictional high school girl, Hannah Baker, who moves to a new school. The Netflix series follows her high school experience, in flash backs, and what Hannah says, through audio tapes, led to her suicide. Dallastown Senior Zach Hobbs said the show changed how he interacts with his classmates.

"Nobody really knows what goes on behind the scenes of people who are actually suicidal. This show really opened up people's eyes to see what they're actually going through and how peoples words actually effect you," he said.

The Dallastown School District recently released this statement to parents on the show, in part, reading: "The series is counteractive to the message we continue to send to our students that suicide is never the answer, and there are healthy ways to cope with having suicidal thoughts."

Hobbs thinks it is important for students and teachers to talk about suicide and depression.

"A teacher just asking someone how their day is or like bringing up the topic would just help them tall about it," he explained.

One York County parent has a suggestion: "They should have a big meeting with all the kids and let them know where they should go," said Beatriz Lynen. "If they cannot talk to their parents, somebody there to listen."

The show also depicts sexual assault and rape which some people we spoke with believe is too graphic for teenagers - a reason for its 'TV-MA' rating. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Psychological Association said therapists there hear about the series in multiple ways.

"Some of our psychologists report having clients who were triggered by seeing that," said Justin Fleming. "Some of our members who work with the students have actually used the series as a teaching opportunity as well to talk about issues around bullying and suicide."

The show is not just a topic in the Dallastown area. Other districts like Dover and Central Dauphin have issued these letters to parents.