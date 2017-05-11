× New warden named for York County Prison

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–The York County Prison Board unanimously chose Clair Doll to serve as warden of the York County Prison at a meeting on Tuesday.

Doll, 43, of Manchester Township, has served as deputy warden of treatment at the prison since 2008, according to a news release from York County spokesman Mark Walters.

Doll received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from York College in 1996, was hired as a counselor at the prison in 1997 and eventually became a supervisor. He was hired in 2001 by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, where he worked in several treatment and management positions.

Addressing a board room of prison leadership Wednesday, Doll told his prison cohort that change can be good but it can be tough. “I know we can implement positive changes,” he said. “We already have a good prison, but I believe we can be better.”

Doll has been critical in implementing treatment programs at the prison, including one that offers Vivitrol for work release inmates, according to the release.

Doll beat out 21 other applicants for the job, according to the release.

Dennis Bowen had served as interim warden at the prison since February.