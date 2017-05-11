× Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle Early Bird Bonus Drawing winning ticket sold in York County

LOGANVILLE, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a winning ticket number for the first Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize as part of the 4th of July Millionaire Raffle.

The winning ticket number is 00014053 and was sold at the Rutter’s Farm Store on North Main Street in Loganville. The ticket was randomly picked from 37,806 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold from May 2nd to May 8th. The Early Bird Bonus is worth $100,000, and the ticket holder could still win the Millionaire Raffle Drawing on July 8th.

To verify if your Millionaire Raffle Ticket won an Early Bird Special, you can go to a local lottery retailer, scan it at a ticket checker or use the official mobile app. You can also find winning numbers online at palottery.com.

An Early Bird Bonus must be claimed in person at an area office. You can find a link to area offices here.

Nine prizes of $100,000 are offered weekly through Early Bird Bonus Drawings.

Source: Pennsylvania Lottery