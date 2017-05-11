× Police investigating incident where man allegedly approached juveniles with an AR-15 rifle

WILLIAMSTOWN BORO, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a man is accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at a pair of juveniles.

On May 10 at approximately 3:30 p.m., two juvenile males, ages 17 and 13, were walking on E. Market Street near S. Water Street.

The juvenile males made an inappropriate gesture at a passing truck, causing the suspect to turn the truck around and return to the males.

Then, the suspect allegedly exited his vehicle with an AR-15 rifle and said, “you messed with the wrong person.”

The juvenile males proceeded to run from the area.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to called Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens.