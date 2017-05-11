Police investigating multiple break-ins in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred within the last week.

The break-ins occurred in the 900 block of S. Main St. and Industrial Drive between 10 p.m. on May 8 and 7 a.m. on May 9.

During these incidents, an unknown person or persons broke multiple windows and rummaged through at least two of the buildings.

Despite windows being broken, no property of significant value was taken in the incidents.

However, it appears that a suspect was not wearing shoes at the time of the break-ins and had been cut by the broken glass.

Evidence suggests that the suspect might have entered or left the area via the rails to trails trail that leads to and from the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect in these incidents should contact the Chambersburg Police Department or submit a tip to Crimewatch.