Police search for missing 11-year-old boy with autism in York County

LOWER CHANCEFORD TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. – State and local police search for a missing 11-year-old boy with autism in a mostly rural area of York County. The search is centered around the 200 block of Furnace Road, in Lower Chanceford Township. The child was reported missing at about 12:45 p.m.

State Police say the youngster was last seen playing in the backyard and appears to have wandered off, possibly into a nearby wooded area. He was wearing swim trunks and a grey sweatshirt with iron birds on it.

A State Police helicopter is also helping with the search.