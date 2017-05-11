× Police seek to identify female bank robbery suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Lower Paxton Township Police seek help from the public in identifying a female suspect in a late afternoon bank robbery.

Township police responded at about 4:35 p.m. Thursday to Santander Bank on the 6000 block of Allentown Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers learned that a light-skinned African American female walked into the bank just before 4:30 p.m. and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect did not display a weapon but advised the employees that she was armed with a bomb. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled south along South Mountain Road. Police release image from the bank’s surveillance cameras of the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect please call the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at (717) 657-5656.