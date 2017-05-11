× Request for federal disaster declaration for NEPA denied

HARRISBURG, Pa.- Governor Tom Wolf announced the request for a federal disaster declaration to help offset the financial burden of a record-breaking snowstorm that crippled much of the northeastern part of the state in March was denied.

“This disaster declaration would have provided much-needed financial assistance to hard-hit communities in northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Governor Wolf. “I want to thank county and local emergency managers and responders for all of their hard efforts in responding to this storm and helping us make our case for this disaster declaration request.”

In his request letter sent to the Trump Administration, Governor Wolf cited: costs to local municipalities that significantly exceeded their snow removal budgets; transportation issues such as preemptive road closures including major interstates; record-breaking snowfall in nine counties; and storm conditions that generated significant life-safety issues requiring a variety of critical resource and support needs, such as rescue and evacuation of stranded motorists, wrecker service with recovery staff, generators and transportation of emergency workers.

The governor made the request earlier this month in order to provide federal funding to local, county and state governments, as well as certain eligible non-profits in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Northumberland, Pike, Wayne and Montour counties through the Public Assistance program. The program provides reimbursement of up to 75 percent of the costs incurred on eligible expenses for the eligible 48-hour time period.