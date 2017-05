× Raid on York City home leads to four arrests

YORK, Pa. – Four people were taken into custody during a warrant search for drugs in York City. The warrant was executed at 32 E. Charles Lane at about 8 o’clock Thursday evening. Police say the raid was in response to complaints from neighborhood residents.

Three people were arrested on drug related changes. A fourth person was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police also seized crack cocaine, marijuana, scales and packing materials.