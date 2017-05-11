× Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-81 Thursday morning

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A tractor-trailer fire on I-81 Southbound backed up traffic for over 5 miles this morning as crews fought a tractor-trailer fire.

The tractor-trailer fire broke out around 8:39 a.m. on Thursday, in the area of mile-marker 65, North of the Wertzville Road exit. Crews were on scene for over an hour fighting the blaze. No one was injured.

The scene was cleared and both Southbound lanes were opened at 10:04 a.m.