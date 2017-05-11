Video: Man swears at family, yells ‘Trump will stop you’ in anti-Muslim tirade at Texas beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A man faces criminal charges after police say he went on an obscenity-packed, anti-Muslim tirade directed at a family on a Texas beach.

South Padre Island police arrested Alexander Jennes Downing, 35, of Connecticut, after responding to reports of a disturbance on May 3rd, according to WTIC. Police took Downing into custody for public intoxication after deciding he was a danger to himself and others.

Video taken by the family that afternoon shows a man dressed in a green Under Armour tank top and blue shorts walk over to them and confront members of their group, yelling, "You're a f****** Muslim, motherf*****." As another beachgoer tries to push the man away, he shouts, "You will never ever, ever, stop me, my Christianity, from rising above your Sharia law. Your Sharia law don't mean s*** to me."

At one point the man can be heard hollering "Donald Trump will stop you. Donald Trump will stop you!" Before storming away, video shows him grabbing his crotch and yelling something obscene at the family, in front of several children.

The family posted the video to their YouTube account with a description of what took place: