West Shore approves millions to re-build, renovate schools

FARIVIEW TWP., Pa. - The West Shore school board approved a plan that will re-build the district's aging schools and re-organize the way students go to school.

The plan, estimated at between $218 million and $247 million, was approved unanimously at a meeting Thursday night. It follows what is referred to as the 'feeder school concept', in which the district will have two intermediate schools for the district's 5th and 6th graders. Those students will feed into two middle schools and then into Red Land and Cedar Cliff, the district's two high schools.

Some schools will be re-organized. According to Brett Sanders, a representative for the district, Lower Allen and Rossmoyne elementary schools will be combined into one elementary school at the Rossmoyne site.

Also under the plan, Allen Middle School will become an intermediate school. The other intermediate school will be built at 605 Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township.

Crossroads Middle School will stay as-is, but the other middle school will be built at the site of Fairview Elementary School. New Cumberland Middle School will close, but the district has not determined what it will do with the property as of yet.

"I think that New Cumberland Middle is pretty outdated and small for where it is," said Josiah R. Ferris, a parent of a New Cumberland student who lives across the street from the school. "We have a lot of traffic problems, a lot of parking problems on this street because there's not enough parking for the staff, so it's probably a good idea."

"I'd like if they're definitely going to close it, I'd like it to be used for a senior citizen complex, something recreational," Sue Denmoyer, who also lives across the street from New Cumberland Middle School, said.

Board members declined on-camera interviews after the meeting, saying the only statements they would make were made during the meeting, which were largely congratulatory to their colleague for the work put into the study.